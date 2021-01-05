Israel and Greece sign biggest defense agreement

On Tuesday, the Israeli Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Israel and Greece have signed the biggest defense agreement.

Following an international tender, the Greek Government approved the Israel MoD’s bidding win to establish a flight academy for the Hellenic Air Force, which will be built and operated by Elbit Systems Ltd.

The Hellenic Government approved the establishment and operation of the Flight Training Center by the IMOD and Elbit Systems for an amount of approximately $1.68 billion (approximately €1.375 billion) for a period of approximately 20 years.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The agreement includes the procurement of ten M-346 aircraft and maintenance of T-6 aircraft, as well as the provision of simulators, training and logistic support.

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz: “This agreement reflects the excellent and developing relations we have with Greece. It is a long term partnership that will serve the interests of both countries.

The anticipated contract award is contingent on completion of commercial negotiations with the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense.

The program calls for Elbit Systems to deliver training aircraft fleets equipped with the Company’s unique avionics and embedded training solutions, supply the Company’s flight simulators and training aids and provide through-life logistical support.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: “We are honored to have been selected to provide such an important capability to the Hellenic Air Force, which we believe will contribute to the further strengthening of the bi-lateral relationship between Israel and Greece. This selection attests to the leading position we hold in the area of training, providing tested know-how and proven technologies that improve readiness while reducing costs.”