The Israel Defense Forces announced that on 14 July the Israeli Air Force has received two new F-35 “Adir” fighter jets.

“Today, two additional F-35 “Adir” planes landed at the Nevatim Airbase. The planes will join the F-35 “Adir” aircraft array, which was declared operational in the Israeli Air Force in December 2017,” a statement issued by Israel Defense Forces said.

Israeli officials said the jets were purchased to ensure the Israeli Air Force’s “aerial superiority in all its missions, primarily the defense and security of the State of Israel and its airspace.”

Two F-35 fighter jets landed in Israel Sunday, the army said, bringing the number of fifth-generation stealth aircraft that the military says it has in its arsenal up to 16.

The jets are part of an acquisition of 50 F-35s. The first jets arrived in Israel in December 2016 and by the end of 2019 Israel would have 20 F-35s.

“The continued acquisition of the F-35 aircraft is another expression of the long-term military cooperation between Israel and the United States,” the statement read, stressing that the Israeli Air Force was the first in the world, outside of the United States, to operate the F-35.

In June, the F-35 aircraft participated in the “Tri-Lightning” military exercise, led by the United States, with the participation of the British Air Force.