Indian Air Force’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Punjab province on 17 April.

Local media reported that the helicopter made an emergency landing in a Hoshiyarpur village after developing a technical fault. There was no loss of life or property.

The first four AH-64E Apache multi-role combat helicopters have arrived from America in 2019. The helicopters were transported onboard an Antonov An-124 transport aircraft and arrived at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on 27 July.

The AH-64E Apache is an advanced multi-mission helicopter with the latest technology insertions, maintaining its standing as the world’s best attack helicopter. The Apaches also have a fully integrated, digital cockpit that enhances the aircraft’s mission performance. It is uniquely suited to meet a commander’s needs, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack, across myriad environments—without reconfiguration.

AH-64E Apache attack helicopters are being purchased to replace the Mi-35 fleet. Alongside the capability to shoot fire and forget anti-tank guided missiles, air to air missiles, rockets and other ammunitions, it also has modern EW capabilities to provide versatility to helicopters in a network centric aerial warfare.