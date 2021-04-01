Friday, April 2, 2021
India gets new batch of French Rafale fighter jets

By Daisuke Sato
Photo by Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force announced on Wednesday that it has taken delivery of the 4th batch of Rafale fighter aircraft.

The details were given in a 31 March media release, to announce that the 4th batch of three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets landed on Indian soil after a direct ferry from
Istres Air Base France.

The IAF press release also added that Rafales were refueled in-flight by UAE Air Force tankers.

“This marks yet another milestone in the strong relationship between the two Air Forces,” said in a statement.

The Rafale, manufactured by French defense giant Dassault Aviation, entered service with the French Navy in 2004 and with the French Air Force in 2006.

According to Dassault Aviation, the aircraft has a whopping 30,000 flight hours in operations.

India acquired Dassault Rafale multirole fighter aircraft under a government-to-government deal with France for the acquisition of 36 aircraft, signing a contract worth $9.27 billion in September 2016.

Photo by Indian Air Force

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues.

