Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other distinguished visitors came to the Orchard training center located southeast of Boise to watch A-10 Thunderbolt IIs target practice.

“Spent morning with men and women of IDAHO National Guard on our great training range,” Brad Little said on Twitter.

Idaho Governor Brad Little met with several key military leaders, to include Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho, and Tom Greco, civilian assistant to the secretary of the Army, at the Orchard Combat Training Center to discuss important issues that pertain to the future of the Idaho National Guard.

“It is critical that the governor, in his role as the Commander in Chief of the Idaho National Guard, takes the time to see the capabilities of our Soldiers and Airmen,” said Garshak. “It allows him to fully understand, first-hand, the issues that are relevant to our readiness.”

The Orchard Combat Training Center is a large part of readiness and training for both the Idaho Army National Guard and the Idaho Air National Guard. The OCTC complex has many different ranges available to use and the design allows for simultaneous execution of the training.

The 143,000-acre training center is located within the boundaries of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. The Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area is a public use Bureau of Land Management land used for recreational activities. The IDNG highlighted the way it ensures good environmental stewardship to protect and preserve the National Conservation Area.