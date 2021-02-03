Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Huntington Ingalls wins $175M deal to support U.S. Navy aircraft carriers

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar

U.S. nuclear-powered ship maker Huntington Ingalls Industries has won a $175 million contract to provide maintenance, training and planning support for U.S. Navy aircraft carriers.

“We are very pleased the U.S. Navy has entrusted us to support the readiness of one of our nation’s most important power projection platforms,” said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions’ Defense and Federal Solutions business group. “For nearly four decades, we’ve partnered with the Navy on this critical program, and we look forward to continuing to advance our nation’s fleet sustainment for years to come.”

HII will provide engineering services, maintenance and operator training as well as technical and repair services in support of maintenance and planning for the overhaul, modernization and repair of shipboard elevators, cargo-handling equipment and associated systems installed within U.S. Navy aircraft carriers.

The work, contracted by Naval Sea Systems Command, will be performed onboard U.S. naval aircraft carriers in Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; Bremerton and Everett, Washington; Japan, and other fleet concentration areas to be determined.

