America’s largest military shipbuilding company, Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced on Friday that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a planning yard design services contract with a potential total value of $454.1 million for nuclear-powered submarines.

The contract will provide planning, engineering and design, and logistics and modernization support for new, operational, conversion and decommissioning submarines. The contract includes options over a five-year period through 2024, and is initially funded at $5.3 million.

“We have a proven history of executing Navy ship design, shipbuilding and maintenance work, and we continue to grow, develop and train the workforce necessary to support the increasing pace and volume of our work with the U.S. Navy,” said Charles Southall, Newport News’ vice president of engineering and design. “With this contract, we look to continuing our partnership with the Navy to modernize and maintain the nation’s fleet of high-quality, mission-capable submarines.”

Newport News is one of two U.S. shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines, and is the design agent and hull planning yard for the Los Angeles-class and Seawolf-class attack submarines.

The company also provides technical services and mobile submarine modernization and repair services at naval shipyards, fleet homeports and around the world.