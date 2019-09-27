The Navy’s largest shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls Industries has been awarded a $30,8 million contract for engineering, technical, design agent, and hull planning yard support for the Navy’s operational aircraft carrier fleet, according to a U.S. Department of Defense news release.

The contract, from U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command and announced on Thursday, will provide for engineering and technical support of operational Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) class aircraft carriers and propulsion plant related efforts for Nimitz (CVN 68) class aircraft carriers.

The scope of this effort includes technical and engineering support for nuclear powered aircraft carriers and aircraft carrier support facilities; design, development, conversion, testing, studies, operational support for operational nuclear-powered aircraft carriers; modernization and procurement of material, equipment, spares, repair parts, and test equipment for operational nuclear powered aircraft carriers; design agent, planning yard support and equipment obsolescence support of operational nuclear powered aircraft carriers; and engineering/logistics studies in support of modernization efforts, repairs, ship alterations, ship change documents, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance upgrades.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $129,674,538. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.

Today, Newport News, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclearpowered submarines.