Hundreds of military helicopters scare Russians

Social media has been flooded with videos and photos of a huge number of low-flying military helicopters in almost the whole of Russia.

For several days, hundreds of transport and attack helicopters can be spotted flying through almost all of Russia.

Russians took to social media, sharing photos and videos of military activity. The large formation of Mil Mi-8 Hip combat transport helicopters and Mil Mi-24 Hind attack helicopters could be seen circling the cities, flying just over the tops of buildings.

Many people express their fear that the Kremlin is preparing for a large-scale war with Ukraine and are terrified the appearance of a large number of military helicopters.

It’s also important to note that this activity has nothing to do with the rehearsals of the upcoming Victory Day military parade that will be held on May 9.

Officially Moscow has escalated the number and intensity of military drills around the border with Ukraine in recent weeks, making risky maneuvers that appear set to test the relations between Kyiv and Washington.