Halcon is debuting a new cruise missile system at IDEX 2021

Halcon, a UAE-based manufacturer of precision-guided systems, unveiled its new AntiShip-250 (HAS-250) cruise missile system at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021, taking place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi between 21-25 February.

Debuting at the IDEX 2021, the HAS-250 refers to a modern anti-ship system used stealthy, subsonic, a sea-skimming cruise missile with a range of around 250 Km.

As noted by the company, during its terminal phase, it can fly towards its target at a sea-skimming altitude of below 5m.

Engineered to provide the highest performance, the HAS-250 utilises Global Navigation Satellite and Inertial Navigation Systems (GNSS + INS) and for high accuracy targeting it is equipped with an active/passive terminal seeker and radio altimeter.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Halcon said: “Our focus on smart capabilities continue to deepen as we produce world-class products locally. The HAS-250 is a significant advancement in our quest to equip naval forces with the highest performing cruise missile system. Designed and developed by HALCON in the UAE, this weapon will assist in the active defence of the UAE’s water ways, and build on EDGE’s expanding reputation for being bold, agile, and disruptive.”

Halcon is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.