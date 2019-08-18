The U.S. Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducted a live-fire exercise, according to Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific.

Michael Murphy is currently deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations, following its participation in UNITAS LX and Teamwork South 2019 in Valparaiso, Chile, from June 24-July 3.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) is the 62nd ship of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Her contract was awarded on 13 September 2002 to the Bath Iron Works and Vice Admiral John Morgan, the first commanding officer of Arleigh Burke, made the first cut of steel.

Commissioned in 2012, Michael Murphy is named after Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005. Lt. Murphy was the first person to be awarded the medal for actions in Afghanistan and was the Navy’s first Medal of Honor recipient since the Vietnam War.