Tuesday, June 30, 2020
German Navy received new NH90 NTH Sea Lion multi-role helicopter

NewsMaritime SecurityVideo
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Bundeswehr/Kim Brakensiek

On June 25, the German Navy took delivery of its new NH90 NTH Sea Lion multi-role helicopter, according to a service statement.

“In the medium term, it will replace the Sea King Mk 41 and take over its tasks, including search and rescue,” it said in a statement. 

Also noted that the new NH90 in the NTH (Naval Transport Helicopter) configuration could be used for reconnaissance and it has significantly more sensors than the version of the army – such as navigation devices and 360-degree maritime surveillance radar.

In total, 18 Sea Lions have been ordered for the German Navy, with deliveries expected to be completed in 2022. The selection of the Sea Lion as the successor to the Sea King was made in March 2013 and the corresponding contract was signed in June 2015.

Thanks to its multi-role capability and growth capability, the Sea Lion will not only replace the German Navy’s Sea King Mk41 fleet but significantly enhance its operational capabilities. The fly-by-wire flight controls of the NH90 Sea Lion reduce the crew’s workload thanks to its high precision and ease of use, which particularly come to the fore in over-water hovering, even in poor weather conditions.

Photo by Bundeswehr/Kim Brakensiek

The German Navy has also recently opted for the naval version of the NH90 to succeed its 22 Sea Lynx Mk 88A on-board helicopters that have been in service since 1981.

Five nations are already using the NH90 in its naval NFH (NATO Frigate Helicopter) version and have completed more than 50,000 flying hours in SAR, humanitarian and military missions, with the 90 helicopters that have been delivered so far.

