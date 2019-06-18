The German Navy’s first Baden-Württemberg-class frigate has entered service, according to Christian Thiels.

The 149,6-meter F222 Baden-Württemberg frigate was commissioned on On 17 June, in a ceremony held at the thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) facility.

The Navaltoday.com reported that F222 Baden-Württemberg frigate was commissioned eight years after TKMS was selected as prime contractor for the delivery of four 7000-ton frigates that would replace the eight Bremen-class frigates currently in service with the German Navy.

According to TKMS, the second ship in the class, the Nordrhein-Westfalen, will be ready for delivery this year. The final two ships are planned to be delivered within the next 2 years.

The TKMS pointed out that the F125 class is highly automated, allowing the crew to be halved compared with previous frigate classes. The crew has been reduced to 126, compared with 200 for the oldest F122 frigates, according to the German Navy. Crew size can be increased to up to 190, according to TKMS.