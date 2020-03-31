General Electric, which makes some of the world’s most commonly used aircraft engines, received a $215 million contract modification for the procurement of 48 F414-GE-400 install engines and engine devices for the Navy Super Hornet F/A-18 warfare aircraft.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $215,000,016 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The company’s website said the F414 Enhanced Engine is delivering expanded capabilities for next generation combat needs. With up to 18% more thrust and twice the horsepower of its predecessor, the F414 Enhanced Engine is poised to complete missions on time and on task.

The F414 Enhanced Engine builds on proven experience to deliver increased thrust for air-to-air weapons improvements, increased air-to-surface capability and enhanced electric airborne attack.

The F414-GE-400 combines the proven reliability, maintainability and operability of its successful F404 predecessor with advanced technologies to provide the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet with up to 35 percent more thrust and significant improvements in aircraft performance, survivability and payload.

Its simple, modular design is reliable and easy to maintain. F414-GE-400 engines also power Boeing’s EA18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, also operational with the United States Navy. The F414-INS6 was selected by India’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to power the MKII version of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.