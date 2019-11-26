General Electric, part of the world-leading provider of jet engines GE Aviation, has received $1.3 billion contract modification for delivery a batch of T700 engines for military helicopters.

Under the terms of the contract modification, from U.S. Army Contracting Command and announced on Monday, the company will deliver helicopter engines in support of the Army H-60 and AH-64 programs, Navy H-60 programs, Air Force programs, Foreign Military Sales and other government agencies.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.

The T700 is one of the most successful turboshaft engines ever built. Since the first T700 (the T700-GE-700) entered production in 1978, the engine has accumulated more than 100 million flight operating hours.

In addition to proving their mettle in the harshest military operating environments imaginable, T700 engines are the power of choice in 50 countries and 130 customers for transport, medical evacuation, air rescue, special operations and marine patrol.

The T700 engines are used for installation onto UH-60 Black Hawk and the AH-64 Apache helicopters, as well as marinized naval engine variants for the SH-60 Seahawk derivative of the Black Hawk, the SH-2G Seasprite, and the Bell AH-1W Supercobra.

T700s are also used on Italian and commercial variants of the AgustaWestland EH101/AW101 helicopter, and Italian variants of the NHIndustries NH90 helicopter. These are all twin-engine machines, except for the three-engined EH101.

According to GE Aviation, the story of the T700 will continue unfold as it incorporates advanced components and materials for increased power, reliability and fuel savings.