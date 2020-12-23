Friday, March 19, 2021
General Electric gets $220M contract for F414 engines in support of F/A-18 production

By Colton Jones
Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Ryan

The U.S. Navy has given General Electric Co., the world’s largest aircraft engine maker, a contract modification F414 engines, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

General Electric was awarded a $219,9 million contract modification for the supply of 48 F414-GE-400 engines and engine devices in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet production aircraft for the Navy, the DoD announced.

Under the terms of the agreement, Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59%); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18%); Rutland, Vermont (12%); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11%), and is expected to be completed in August 2023.

Also noted that the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

According to GE, the F414-GE-400 combines the proven reliability, maintainability and operability of its successful F404 predecessor with advanced technologies to provide the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet with up to 35 percent more thrust and significant improvements in aircraft performance, survivability and payload.

Its simple, modular design is reliable and easy to maintain. F414-GE-400 engines also power Boeing’s EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, also operational with the United States Navy. The F414-INS6 was selected by India’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to power the MKII version of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

