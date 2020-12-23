General Electric gets $220M contract for F414 engines in support of F/A-18 production

The U.S. Navy has given General Electric Co., the world’s largest aircraft engine maker, a contract modification F414 engines, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

General Electric was awarded a $219,9 million contract modification for the supply of 48 F414-GE-400 engines and engine devices in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet production aircraft for the Navy, the DoD announced.

Under the terms of the agreement, Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59%); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18%); Rutland, Vermont (12%); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11%), and is expected to be completed in August 2023.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also noted that the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

According to GE, the F414-GE-400 combines the proven reliability, maintainability and operability of its successful F404 predecessor with advanced technologies to provide the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet with up to 35 percent more thrust and significant improvements in aircraft performance, survivability and payload.

Its simple, modular design is reliable and easy to maintain. F414-GE-400 engines also power Boeing’s EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, also operational with the United States Navy. The F414-INS6 was selected by India’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to power the MKII version of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.