The U.S. Navy awarded General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) a $25,6 million contract for the production of MK46 Modification (Mod) 2 Gun Weapon Systems (GWS) for use on modern Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Landing Platform Dock (LPD) ships. General Dynamics Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics.

According to the statement put out by the U.S. Department of Defense on 5 June, this contract is for the procurement of two 30mm MK46 MOD 2 GWSs for the LCS Surface Warfare Mission module, two 30mm MK46 MOD 2 GWSs for the LPD-29, two 30mm MK46 MOD 2 GWSs for the LPD-30, and associated spare parts.

The MK46 30mm is an all-weather, day/night, fully stabilized weapon system. Its lightweight, modular and compact size makes it an ideal candidate for numerous anti-surface and anti-air defense applications. The systems family of turrets represents a balance of lethality, performance, reliability and versatility, and it is one of the most cost-effective medium-caliber weapon systems.

The 30mm GWS is a remotely operated system that uses a high-velocity cannon for shipboard self-defense against small, high-speed surface targets.

It is the main deck gun for LPD-17 ships and is the secondary gun battery for LCS, and Zumwalt-class (DDG-1000) ships. The MK46 Mod 2 GWS incorporates new open architecture, fault isolation software and an embedded trainer. General Dynamics has delivered more than 38 MK46 systems to the U.S. Navy since 2005.

The U.S. Department of Defense said that work is expected to be completed by September 2021.