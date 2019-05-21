General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) from Connecticut has been awarded a $497 million modification to a previously-awarded contract for future Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

The modification with the General Dynamics subsidiary, issued by the Naval Sea Systems Command and announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will include submarine industrial base development and expansion in support of Columbia-class fleet ballistic missile submarines, as well as the nuclear shipbuilding enterprise (Virginia class and Ford class), as part of the integrated enterprise plan and multi-program material procurement and production backup units.

According to the current information the Columbia-class Program Executive Office is on track to begin construction with USS Columbia (SSBN 826) in fiscal year 2021, deliver in fiscal year 2028, and on patrol in 2031.

According to the Department of Defense, this submarine industrial base development and expansion effort utilizes the enhanced acquisition authorities contained in 10 U.S. Code §2218a, National Sea-Based Deterrence Fund, to improve sub-tier vendor stability and gain economic efficiencies based on production economies for major components.

“The nuclear shipbuilding industrial base is ramping up production capability to support the increased demand associated with the Navy’s force structure assessment. Improved capacity at the sub-tier vendors reduces risk to the Columbia, Virginia, and Ford class programs. This modification supports GDEB’s execution of funding authorized in fiscal 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and appropriated by the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2019,” said in a statement.

General Dynamics Electric Boat will perform work occur through December 2031 in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia and other undisclosed locations.