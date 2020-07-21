Tuesday, July 21, 2020
type here...

General Dynamics awarded $13 million Knifefish underwater drone contract modification

NewsMaritime Security
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Brooks

Recommended

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy returns broken E/A-18G Growler aircraft back to the fleet

The U.S. Navy has announced on Monday that it has returned a broken E/A-18G Growler carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft back to the fleet. “Originally this...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy commissions new amphibious assault ship Tripoli

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday commissioned its newest amphibious assault ship, named for the Battle of Derne in 1805. The name honors and commemorates the force of...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy takes new steps to buy new unmanned mine hunters

The U.S. Navy intends to issue a solicitation for the design, development, and production of the Medium Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (MUUV), also known as...
View Post
Maritime Security

Ultra Electronics gets $42 million Next Generation Surface Search Radar contract modification

The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that has received a $42,2 million contract modification for Next Generation Surface Search Radar (NGSSR) efforts. The modification...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy awards contract for entirely new class of unmanned sea surface vehicle

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that L3 Technologies won a $35 million for a contract for an entirely new class of unmanned...
View Post
Subscribe

General Dynamics Missions Systems Inc., a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded a $13,5 million contract modification for the Surface Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (SMCM UUV) program, also known as Knifefish, the U.S. Department of Defense said Monday.

The exercised option on the previously awarded contract will cover exercise an option for engineering support for ongoing development, test and production of the Knifefish.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2021.

- Advertisement -

Knifefish medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed to hunt for buried mines and mines in high clutter environments with high confidence and low false alarm rates.

The Knifefish system is part of the Littoral Combat Ship Mine Countermeasures Mission Package and can also be deployed from vessels of opportunity.

The General Dynamics’s website said Knifefish’s job is to detect, avoid and identify mine threats, reducing the risk to personnel by operating in the minefield as an off-board sensor while the host ship stays outside the minefield boundaries. Knifefish also gathers environmental data to provide intelligence support for other mine warfare systems.

The Knifefish UUV provides the mine warfare commander with enhanced mine-hunting capability by detecting, classifying and identifying both buried mines and mines in high clutter environments.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

News

Dynetics to develop tactical space support vehicles

Dynetics has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Leidos has concluded testing the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s (USASMDC) Lonestar tactical space...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army taps BAE Systems to integrate Hybrid Electric Drive onto combat vehicle

Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems has announced that it has been awarded a contract to integrate Hybrid Electric Drive onto a U.S. Army...
Read more
Aviation

Legendary U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives in Europe

A U-2 Dragon Lady, a high altitude reconnaissance aircraft operated by the United States Air Force currently deployed to Royal Air Force (RAF) station in Gloucestershire,...
Read more
Army

Ukrainian Army is testing new Camel unmanned ground vehicle

The ArmyInform news agency announced that the Ukrainian Army has begun evaluating the new Camel tactical unmanned ground vehicle with a remote weapon station. Last...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine