GE Aviation receives $111M for turboshaft engines in support of CH-53K initial production

GE Aviation, a subsidiary of General Electric and is based in Ohio, was awarded a $111 million contract modification in support of the production of the new heavy-lift helicopter from Sikorsky for the United States Marine Corps.

The deal, which was a modification to a previous contract, covers procure of 20 T408-GE-400 turboshaft engines, peculiar support equipment, and associated engine, programmatic and logistics services in support of CH-53K Lot 4 low rate initial production and spares, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

As noted by the Department of Defense, work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2023.

The CH-53K King Stallion is the premier heavy-lift helicopter ever built by the United States government. It is an all-new heavy-lift helicopter that will expand the fleet’s ability to move more material more rapidly. That power comes from three new General Electric T408 engines, which are more powerful and more fuel efficient than the T-64 engines currently outfitted on the CH-53E.

The CH-53K is scheduled to completely replace the CH-53E Super Stallion by 2030.

In April, a CH-53K King Stallion successfully passed a new aerial refueling wake test.