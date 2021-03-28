France readies to offer Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine

France is considering proposing an alternative to Soviet-era Mikoyan MiG-29 combat aircraft for the Ukrainian Air Force’s future fighter jet, opex360.com reported this week.

French military experts also quoted the source saying that French President Emmanuel Macron may propose to the defense minister of Ukraine to renew the local fleet of fighter jets.

According to sources from Intelligence Online, the possible sale of Rafale fighters to Ukraine is a top priority in the discussion during the upcoming visit.

It is reported that France will offer to deliver used and new Rafale fighter aircraft built by Dassault Aviation for the Ukrainian Air Force for a replacement for the country’s aging MiG-29 fleet.

France has previously sold Rafales to Egypt, Greece and Qatar for multi-billion euro contracts.

Rafale is a twin-jet combat aircraft manufactured by Dassault Aviation and is capable of carrying out a wide range of short and long-range missions.

Equipped with a wide range of weapons, the Rafale is intended to perform air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike and nuclear deterrence missions.