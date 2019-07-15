The French Air Force is considering the purchase of an undisclosed number of U.S.-made CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters.

The reporter of Challenges business magazine, Vincent Lamigeon said in a separate Twitter post on Monday that according to the Special Operations Command (COS) press kit, the Air Force is considering the acquisition of CH-47 Chinook heavy helicopters for the French Special Forces.

Currently French military operates extensive numbers of Airbus Helicopters H225M Caracal and NH Industries NH90 Caiman helicopters.

As to the Chinook, this is the most advanced transport rotorcraft in the United States Army inventory, with the expectation that it will remain in service into the 2060’s. As chosen by the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and Canada, the Chinook gives Germany interoperability that other helicopters cannot while meeting a wide range of mission needs.

The latest version of Chinook called the CH-47F, is an advanced multimission helicopter with a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system, Common Avionics Architecture Cockpit and advanced cargo-handling capabilities that complement the aircraft’s mission performance and handling characteristics.