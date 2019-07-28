The first four AH-64E Apache multi-role combat helicopters have arrived at the Hindon airbase near Delhi, India.

The first two of 22 Boeing AH-64E Apaches ordered for the Indian Air Force arrived from the United States. The helicopters were transported on board an Antonov An-124 transport aircraft and arrived at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on 27 July.

However, the helicopters will not be handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) immediately after their arrival.

“The helicopters will be handed over to us after proper assembling at a later date, following which they will be inducted into the Air Force,” said an IAF official.

An additional four helicopters of the same variant will arrive next week.

The eight helicopters are scheduled to be taken to Pathankot Air Force Station in Punjab for their formal induction by the IAF sometime in September.

The AH-64E completed its first successful flights for the IAF in July 2018. The first batch of IAF crew began training to fly the Apache in the US in 2018.

The Apache is the world’s leading multi-role attack helicopter. The AH-64E Apache, the most modern variant also flown by the U. S. Army, features enhanced performance, joint digital operability, improved survivability and cognitive decision aiding.

