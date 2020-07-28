Finland says Russian fighter jets violated airspace

On Tuesday, the Finnish Defense Ministry has reported that it suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland.

The ministry said two Su-27 fighter jets have been detected near Helsinki and that the border guard was investigating the matter.

“Two Su-27 fighters belonging to Russia are suspected of violating Finnish airspace on 28 July,” the statement said.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



The incident took place over the Gulf of Finland near Helsinki at 14:00, now the border guards are finding out the details of what happened.

Epäilty alueloukkaus Suomenlahdella tänään iltapäivällähttps://t.co/D0Omj9NZk5 — Puolustusministeriö (@DefenceFinland) July 28, 2020

The Russian defense ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The Russian National Defense Control Center claimed that Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft over the Black Sea.