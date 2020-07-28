Tuesday, July 28, 2020
type here...

Finland says Russian fighter jets violated airspace

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Arhive photo by Jason Robertson

Recommended

Army

Russia concerned about U.S. Army’s military drills in Poland

The U.S. Army has deployed Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles to Poland as part of the final phase of training linked...
View Post
Army

New Russian 152mm self-propelled howitzer unveiled for first time

For the first time, the Burevestnik Central Research Institute, part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has released a photo...
View Post
Army

New Russian anti-aircraft system a massive threat to future U.S. Army helicopters?

The U.S. Army strives to develop new aircraft as part of the Future Vertical Lift program to successfully dominate in highly contested and complex...
View Post
Army

150,000 troops, 414 aircraft: Putin puts troops on alert

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered an urgent drill to test the combat readiness of the armed forces, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei...
View Post
Aviation

Russian military helicopters spotted along Armenian-Turkish border

Russian military helicopters were spotted flying close to the border between Armenia and Turkey right after Turkish foreign minister strongly condemned a deadly Armenian...
View Post
Subscribe

On Tuesday, the Finnish Defense Ministry has reported that it suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland.

The ministry said two Su-27 fighter jets have been detected near Helsinki and that the border guard was investigating the matter.

“Two Su-27 fighters belonging to Russia are suspected of violating Finnish airspace on 28 July,” the statement said.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The incident took place over the Gulf of Finland near Helsinki at 14:00, now the border guards are finding out the details of what happened.

The Russian defense ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The Russian National Defense Control Center claimed that Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft over the Black Sea.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Aviation

Russian fighter intercept U.S. patrol aircraft on spying mission

The Russian National Defense Control Center claimed that Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S....
Read more
Army

U.S. Army selects BAE to develop guidance kits for 155mm artillery shells

The U.S. Army awarded defense firm BAE Systems multi-year contract to develop guidance kits for 155mm artillery shells. The contract, from U.S. Army, is valued...
Read more
Army

Aerojet Rocketdyne reports strong results driven by GMLRS and MRBM programs

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings reported results for the three months ended June 30 that surpassed analyst expectations thank to increase in net sales primarily driven...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy will improve MH-60R/S helicopter survivability

The U.S. Navy is focusing on integrating the APR-39C(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver into the MH-60R and MH-60S to improve the survivability of helicopters and...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine