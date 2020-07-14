Fifth U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes since May

An F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, the Air Force said in a statement.

“A U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman AFB at approximately 1800 MDT today,” it said in a statement. “The sole pilot on board successfully ejected, and is currently being treated for minor injuries.”

Emergency response teams are on scene at this time. An investigation conducted by a board of qualified officers is underway to determine the cause of the incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

- Advertisement -

The incident is the fifth fighter jet crash since May and the second F-16 crash in the past two weeks. Two of the previous crashes saw the losses of Air Force pilots.

An F-16CM Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft crashed at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. during a routine training mission on June 30. Pilot, 1st Lt. David Schmitz, was killed.

In mid-June, an F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed under unknown circumstances into the North Sea. Pilot 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen was killed.

On 15 May, a U.S. Air Force Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor fighter jet, assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, crashed shortly after 9 a.m. on the Eglin Air Force Base reservation. A few days later, an F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, another fifth-generation aircraft crashed at the same base. Both crashes, which occurred during training flights, were non-fatal, as the pilots were able to eject.