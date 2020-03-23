General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, reported that cutting-edge nerve center inside the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft provides aviators with combat systems control and the advanced situational awareness needed to complete their missions.

