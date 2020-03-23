General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, reported that cutting-edge nerve center inside the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft provides aviators with combat systems control and the advanced situational awareness needed to complete their missions.
The nerve center is called the Advanced Mission Computer (AMC) and provide U.S. pilots with the ability to see and control the battlefield with the advanced situational awareness and combat systems control that is necessary to complete their missions.
The AMC is a high-performance, COTS-based, open systems architecture product, and is configurable to any operating environment. Some of the general areas to which the AMC can be applied are: Mission Processing; Sensor Processing; Display Processing; Stores Management; Information Management.
The AMC is an integrated information processing system, providing complete hardware and software solutions. It is built on a well-defined open systems architecture allowing for rapid insertion of emerging technologies. General Dynamics supplies system design and integration services to ensure a precise fit to the requirements of each specific user platform. The AMC is a set of digital computer hardware and software that performs general purpose, I/O, video, voice, and graphics processing.
The AMC open system architecture is based on a modular implementation that lets the configuration be tailored to meet user requirements. This building block approach also simplifies technology insertion and product improvement activities by allowing distinct components of the system to change with minimal impact to the rest of the system.