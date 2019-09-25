An F-35B Lightning II short takeoff and vertical landing, multi-role, stealth aircraft held the first landing of this type aircraft on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

The F-35B combines a variety of specialized capabilities in one aircraft, such as stealth, electronic attack, advanced sensors technology and high payload capacity, all while maintaining the agility that fighters are known for. The resulting flexibility allows a lone F-35B to accomplish missions that would otherwise require multiple aircraft.

With advances in sensors and networking technology, the F-35B is able to share a superior picture of the battlefield with other pilots flying different platforms like the F/A-18 Hornet or AV-8B Harrier. The result is a force-multiplying effect for the Marine Corps’ existing fleet of aircraft that illuminates the battlefield for all friendly pilots in the sky.

The F-35B fighter aircraft was part of an aircraft display for Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper during his tour of MCAS New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to visit major operational commands and to observe residual Hurricane Florence damage.

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper visited Jacksonville, North Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia to meet with U.S. service members and senior leaders.

Esper visited operational commands to speak with Marines, view their working conditions, tour housing communities and to assess Hurricane Florence-related damages and repairs.