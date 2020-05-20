An F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter assigned to the 58th Fighter Sq crashed upon landing during a night training exercise., according to the Eglin Air Force Base.

The accident happened on 19 May, at about 9:30 p.m., one of the messages said. The pilot “successfully ejected” and is in stable condition at the 96th Medical Group.

Also added that the pilot was participating in a routine night training sortie. First responders from the 96th Test Wing are on the scene and the site is secured. The accident is under investigation. There was no loss of life or damage to civilian

The name of the pilot is not being released at this time.

NEWS RELEASE: An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Sq crashed upon landing around 9:30 p.m. today @TeamEglin. The pilot successfully ejected and was transported to the 96th Medical Group for evaluation and monitoring. The pilot is in stable condition. Cont. — Eglin Air Force Base (@TeamEglin) May 20, 2020

According to The Aviationist, the unit was the Air Force’s first F-35A training squadron when it began preparation for F-35A training operations on October 1, 2009. It received its first F-35A in late 2010.

As the world’s first multi-role stealth fighter, the F-35 is known for its superior range, cutting-edge avionics and next-generation sensor fusion. Each model shares breakthroughs in combat performance, survivability and support, while each is specifically tailored for unique service needs.

Tuesday’s F-35A crash at Eglin comes only four days after a U.S. Air Force Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor fighter jet, assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, crashed shortly after 9 a.m. on the Eglin Air Force Base reservation.