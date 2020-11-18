Embraer to deliver two KC-390 multi-mission aircraft to Hungary

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer has secured a contract from the Hungarian government to deliver two KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Hungarian Air Force (HuAF).

The KC-390 multi-mission transport aircraft, which are capable of carrying up to 23 tonnes of cargo, will arrive in Hungary in 2023-2024, according to a statement issued Monday by the secretariat of government commissioner Gaspar Maroth.

The details were given in a 17 November media release, to announce that Hungarianaircraft will be particularly configured for tactical transport operations, air-to-air refueling of the service’s Saab Gripen C/D fighters, and for the medical evacuation role.

According to Embraer, the KC-390 is a tactical transport aircraft developed to establish new standards in its category while presenting the lowest life cycle cost on the market. It is capable of carrying out various missions, such as transporting cargo, troops or paratroopers, aerial refueling, in addition to supporting humanitarian missions, search and rescue missions, medical evacuation and aerial firefighting.

The KC-390 can transport up to 26 metric tons of cargo at a maximum speed of 470 knots (870 km/h), as well as operating in hostile environments, including unprepared or damaged runways.