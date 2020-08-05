Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Elbit Systems will help Ukraine to upgrade MiG-29 fighter jets

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Dylan Malyasov

The news agency Defense Express, quoting Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense officials, reported that Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems can help the country to upgrade Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet into a next-generation, powerful tactical fighter aircraft.

Currently, Ukraine is negotiating with Elbit systems, for a possible participation company in process of modernization fleet of ageing Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters.

The potential agreement will cover the MiG-29 aircraft avionics upgrade program, advanced cockpit, radars, weapon delivery and navigation systems.


The project with Elbit Systems is considered to provide the MiG-29 with capabilities that significantly exceed the local upgraded MiG-29MU2 version.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Defense plans that Elbit Systems will take part in the modernization of 11 MiG-29 fighters of the Ukrainian Air Force. At the same time, according to preliminary estimates, the cost of modernizing each aircraft will be about $40 million.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The company’s portfolio already includes projects to modernize F-5 and MiG-29 fighters for a number of other countries.

