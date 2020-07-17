Friday, July 17, 2020
Dynetics to develop tactical space support vehicles

Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Image by Dynetics

Dynetics has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Leidos has concluded testing the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s (USASMDC) Lonestar tactical space support payloads.

Through the Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration (D3I), Domain 1 task order, Dynetics will develop, test, integrate and demonstrate two tactical space support vehicles (TSSV) that will be used to enhance all phases of joint force operations.

Dynetics completed the payload design in only four months. This progress was the result of the company’s expertise in high-performance signal processing applications for defense, intelligence and spaceflight hardware development. The payload hardware and flight software were completed, integrated and verified within 18 months. This took place at Dynetics’ small satellite development labs, where hardware-in-the-loop (HWIL) simulations were conducted to exercise the system following a “Test Like You Fly” approach.

Meanwhile, the Lonestar team also developed software to perform a series of tests that ensure functional operation of the payload flight hardware. Dynetics completed HWIL testing and simulation at the command’s Payload Development Laboratory (PDL) facility located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. This optimized TSSV performance and reliability.

“With our strengths in critical payload technologies, space hardware and software development, secure labs and manufacturing capabilities, Dynetics is taking on the challenge to meet emerging national space defense goals.” said Mike Graves, Dynetics space systems department manager and Lonestar program manager.Dynetics’ mission assurance process supports these rapid development programs with a focus on reliability to improve mission success. It also prepares volume production to meet the operational needs of the tactical warfighter.

