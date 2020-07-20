Dutch NH90 helicopter crashed in the Caribbean

An NH90 maritime combat helicopter crashed into the sea, 12km off Aruba, killing a pilot and a tactical coordinator. They are 34-year-old pilot Christine Martens and 33-year-old tactical coordinator Erwin Warnies, both in the rank of lieutenant.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, a crash involving an NH90 maritime combat helicopter has claimed the lives of 2 of the 4 crew members on board.

Chief of Defence Admiral Rob Bauer made the announcement at a press conference in The Hague. The families of the victims had already been informed by the Ministry of Defence.

The other 2 crew members escaped without serious injury.

The NH90 is part of the patrol ship HNLMS Groningen. A coastguard helicopter and a Defence diving team are helping HNLMS Groningen to secure the NH90. The main priority is to recover the flight recorder (black box).