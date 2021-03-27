Despite electrical system problems, Russian Il-112V will begin test flights

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation reportedly is set a new date to begin flight-testing of the light military transport aircraft Il-112V.

According to a local source, the first example of the Ilyushin Il-112V light transport prepares for its second test flight at the VASO manufacturing plant in Voronezh, although continued technical issues will keep the aircraft from full test missions.

“Low-frequency tests of the plane were completed in late January 2021. The date of the second flight is March 30,” the source said.

After the first test flight, which took place on 30 March 2019, a number of technical problems were discovered, including with the electrical system. The aircraft also showed technical deficiencies in the fuel system and airframe alignment, which will likely mean a decrease in fuel efficiency and aircraft range.

Meanwhile, industry sources said that the issue is not a design or safety-of-flight issue that would pose risk to the aircrew.

The newest Russian light military transport aircraft developing for transporting and parachuting light weaponry and equipment, cargoes and military personnel, as well as for transporting a wide variety of cargoes when operated in commercial service.

As noted by the United Aircraft Corporation, the new Il-112V aircraft can also perform parachuting of military cargo and personnel. The Il-112V will replace the diminishing fleet of the An-26.

The special feature of the new light transport aircraft is the wing which represents a torsion-box structure. Instead of two separate wing panels connected to center section the single-piece wing of the Il-112V is attached to the fuselage top with load-bearing elements and special mounts.

In addition, earlier in October 2020, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that country’s Defense Ministry will receive new serial Ilyushin Il-112V aircraft from 2023.

“We should additionally transfer two prototype aircraft to the Defense Ministry for subsequent state trials by 2021 year-end and upon completion we expect to supply first serially made aircraft to the Defense Ministry since 2023,” the minister said.