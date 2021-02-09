DARPA to develop new combat drone with air-to-air capabilities

A top-secret U.S. government body called the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is working to develop a new type of air-launched unmanned air vehicle (UAV) that will have air-to-air capabilities.

According to a DARPA’s statement, the research arm of the U.S. Defense Department is launching the LongShot program, which is developing an air-launched UAV with the ability to employ multiple air-to-air weapons.

Within the program also was awarded contracts to General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman for preliminary Phase I design work. The objective is to develop a novel UAV that can significantly extend engagement ranges, increase mission effectiveness, and reduce the risk to manned aircraft.

Current air superiority concepts rely on advanced manned fighter aircraft to provide a penetrating counter air capability to effectively deliver weapons. It is envisioned that LongShot will increase the survivability of manned platforms by allowing them to be at standoff ranges far away from enemy threats, while an air-launched LongShot UAV efficiently closes the gap to take more effective missile shots.

“The LongShot program changes the paradigm of air combat operations by demonstrating an unmanned, air-launched vehicle capable of employing current and advanced air-to-air weapons,” said DARPA program manager Lt. Col. Paul Calhoun. “LongShot will disrupt traditional incremental weapon improvements by providing an alternative means of generating combat capability.”

In later phases of the program, LongShot will construct and fly a full-scale air-launched demonstration system capable of controlled flight, before, during, and after weapon ejection under operational conditions.