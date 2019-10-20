Vice Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, embarked Ohio-class cruise missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) during routine operations in the Mediterranean, Oct. 15-16, 2019, according to a Navy news release.

Franchetti’s visit to the submarine reinforced the value of submarines and their crews in today’s unique operating environment.

“In this era of great power competition, Florida’s stealth, strike, and special forces capabilities put points on the board against our competitors every day,” Franchetti told the crew. “It’s you, the crew of ‘Fighting Florida’ that makes it all happen, right here at the tip of the spear.”

While aboard, Franchetti held all-hands calls, met with the Chief’s Mess, and Wardroom, observed operations, and recorded a “spirit spot” for the upcoming 2019 Army-Navy football game.

“This was my first time underway on a submarine. Seeing the operational environment, and the professionalism, proficiency, and readiness of the crew first-hand gave me an invaluable perspective of all that goes into successful mission accomplishment, each and every day,” said Franchetti following the visit. “Florida is a critical asset to our 6th Fleet team. Her presence provides power projection capability and inherent flexibility to simultaneously support four combatant commanders.”

Florida, a 560-foot submarine displacing 18,750 tons of water, recently completed a maintenance availability and is conducting maritime security operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

Ohio-class guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Armed with guided missiles and equipped with superior communications capabilities, SSGNs are capable of directly supporting Combatant Commander’s strike and Special Operation Forces requirements.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.