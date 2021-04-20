Colombian fighters intercepts Il-96 aircraft of Russia’s main security agency

The Colombian Air Force scrambled jet fighters to intercept Ilyushin Il-96-400VPU aircraft with tail number RA-96104 assigned to Russia’s main security agency, or FSB.

In a release late Monday, Colombian Air Force said that its Kfir fighter jets intercepted a Russian IL-96 plane after it deviated from its flight path over Colombian air space.

According to a recent service news release, Command and Control Center scrambled Kfir fighters to meet the aircraft, which complied with the orders of the interceptor team and withdrew from the conflicting sector of the airspace.

Colombian Air Force fighters approached the intruder’s aircraft and forced him to leave the country’s airspace.

Colombian officials also released a short video showing moment of intercept of the Russian Il-96-400VPU plane.