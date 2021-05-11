Cobham wins $7.1 million U.S. Navy contract for water activated parachute release systems

Cobham Mission Systems, the U.S.-based world leading design and manufacturer of innovative aerospace safety and survival systems, announced today it has been awarded a new $7.1 million prime contract from the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support.

This contract is for production and delivery of Universal Water Activated Release System (UWARS) components to be installed on various Navy and Air Force aerial platforms through 2022. This represents the fourth consecutive annual award by NAVSUP to Cobham Mission Systems for deliveries of its industry-leading parachute release assembly.

“We value the trust that our country’s military and allied nations put in our team to provide the most innovative and dependable critical lifesaving aerospace components,” said Matt Miller, vice president of business development at Cobham Mission Systems. “Our proven UWARS devices are capable of providing enduring life support to our pilots for many years to come.”

UWARS is a battery-operated, seawater-activated electro-explosive device that automatically separates the parachute canopy from the aircrew member upon immersion in seawater. It supports various aerial platforms including B-1, B-2, B-52, T-38, F-15, F-16, F-22, A-10 and T7-A. Since 2015, the Cobham Mission Systems team in Davenport has delivered over 16,000 UWARS on time or ahead of plan to military customers around the world with a 100 percent Lot Acceptance Test success rate.