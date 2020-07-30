Chinese new bombers conducted high-intensity training in South China Sea

Chinese newest H-6J bombers successfully conducted high-intensity training in the South China Sea, Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Ren Guoqiang told a press conference on Thursday, noting such military training is Navy’s routine arrangement.

The naval aviation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command recently conducted intensive training in day and night that involved new bomber models including the H-6G and H-6J maritime striker bombers in the South China Sea.

According to The Diplomat, the H-6J is a new missile carrier that replacing H-6G maritime striker bombers, which first entered service with the People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force in the early 1990s. The PLA South Sea Fleet currently operates an H-6G regiment consisting of approximately 14-18 aircraft. In comparison to the older variant, the H-6J is thought to be able to carry about three times the number of anti-ship missiles, and at 3,500 kilometers boasts an increased combat radius of around 50 percent.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



Chinese H-6 bomber designed for long-range attacks and stand-off attacks. It is considered as a strategic bomber. It is capable of attacking U.S. carrier battle groups and priority targets in Asia. This aircraft has nuclear strike capability.

The naval aviation of the PLA Southern Theater Command recently conducted intensive training in day and night that involved new bomber models including the H-6G and H-6J in the #SouthChinaSea, a defense ministry spokesperson said, adding that it was part of annual drill plans. pic.twitter.com/Toq5hVPADM — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) July 30, 2020

Last month, Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6K strategic bomber flying through international airspace between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako in the East China Sea.