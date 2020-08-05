Chinese Navy’s newest amphibious warfare ship is at sea for the first time

The Type 075 LHD (Landing Helicopter Dock), China’s first domestically built amphibious warfare ship, has been conducting sea trials, according to Chinese state media.

The Type 075 LHD departed the Hudong Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai. on 5 August to conduct sea trials.

China’s amphibious assault ship at around 1:30 PM local time departing its pier at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, according to local sources.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



The Type 075 (NATO reporting name Yushen-class landing helicopter assault) is a class of Chinese newest amphibious assault ship intended for the transport and landing of troops, military vehicles, logistics equipment, cargo and supplies. The Type 075 helicopter dock is a new generation of amphibious assault vessel and far larger than similar ships previously constructed for the PLA Navy.

The new PLA Navy vessel with 40000 T displacement can carry 30 helicopters. It will also be able to deploy landing craft and troops, plus house command and control operations.

The Chinese Navy officially started development work on the Type 075 in 2011.

A second Type 075 is being simultaneously built in the same dry dock as the first Type 075 and is likely that the third planned Type 075 will be built in the same location.

PLA Navy’s Type 075 LHD departs for sea trials pic.twitter.com/5rd2VLvy2U — Naval News (@navalnewsnet) August 5, 2020

Interestingly, the first Chinese Type 075 landing helicopter dock caught fire while in the dock in Shanghai.