The first Chinese Type 075 landing helicopter dock caught fire today while in the dock at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

The Type 075 (NATO reporting name Yushen-class landing helicopter assault) is a new generation of Chinese amphibious assault vessel and far larger than similar ships previously constructed for the PLA Navy and very similar to the U.S. Navy’s America Class landing helicopter assault ships.

According to released photos and video on social media, a fire broke out as welders were working during the construction process. A thick plume of black smoke was seen from the well deck.

The Type-075 assault carrier is around 895 feet long and 141 feet across.

The Type 075 designed to give the Chinese navy the ability to launch various types of helicopters to attack naval vessels, enemy ground forces or submarines. The vessels will also be able to deploy landing craft and troops, plus house command and control operations.