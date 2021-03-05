Friday, March 5, 2021
type here...

China to boost defense budget by $14 billion

Defense & SecurityNews
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:

On Friday, the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China has confirmed that the Chinese government plans a 6.8 percent increase (the largest gain since 2019) in the defense budget in the coming year.

According to a press release issued on 5 March, China’s annual defense budget will maintain single-digit growth for a sixth consecutive year by increasing 6.8 percent in 2021.

The details were given in a Friday media release also said that this year’s planned defense spending will be about 1.35 trillion yuan (about $209 billion).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

China’s defense budget is about one-quarter of the U.S. figure, which is 740.5 billion U.S. dollars for the 2021 fiscal year, the release states.

“As the world’ second-largest economy and the most populous country, China’s planned defense spending per capita in 2021 will be less than 1,000 yuan,” said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that еhe defense spending boost comes after China sparred with India on its border and as the nation seeks to modernize its military to make it more competitive with the U.S.

Photo by Li Shilong

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP