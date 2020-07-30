China ‘strongly dissatisfied’ with US military personnel deployment to Taiwan

On Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China has reported that the Chinese military is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the U.S. sending military personnel to Taiwan for exercises and exchanges.

Chinese military officials have made controversial comments after U.S. Special Operations Forces have released a promotional video that showed rare footage on “joint military training” between the US and Taiwan militaries.



The 1st Special Forces Group posted the short motivational video, titled “Excellence,” on its official Facebook page on June 16, 2020. Currently, the video has been removed.

The U.S. move has seriously violated the fundamental principles of international relations and the US political commitment to China, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense.

Ren said that China has lodged solemn representations with the US side. He urged the US to immediately correct its mistake, stop its official and military contacts of any form with Taiwan region, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, and promise that no similar incidents will occur again.

Ren stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The future of Taiwan lies in national reunification, and the well-being of Taiwan compatriots depends on national rejuvenation.

“China has the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to thwart any form of external interferences and separatist attempts for ‘Taiwan independence’,” it said in a statement. “And China will resolutely defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”