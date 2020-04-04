Chinese media has reported images showing a new variant of the Z-20 10 ton-class medium-lift utility helicopter produced by the Harbin Aircraft Industry Group (HAIG).

A navalized, anti-submarine warfare variant of the new Z-20 helicopter based at a reverse-engineered and improved variant of the U.S. made S-70C-2 helicopter of which has been used by the People’s Liberation Army since 1984.

The helicopter reportedly is equipped for a range of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search-and-rescue, naval gunfire support, surveillance, communications relay, logistics support and personnel transfer.

The new version, called the Z-20F features surface radar under nose, pylon to carry torpedoes, dipping sonar underbelly and bubble side windows for observers and feature similar dimensions and performance to the Sikorsky’s MH-60R Seahawk, but with a new Chinese sensor and weapons suite.

The Z-20F designed as the primary anti-submarine warfare anti-surface weapon system and will operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.