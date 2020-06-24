Wednesday, June 24, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

China completes Beidou navigation system to bolster its own military space assets

NewsSpace Force
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Maritime Security

U.S., Japan holds naval exercise amid increased Chinese activities in South China Sea

American and Japanese naval ships, aircraft and personnel take part in bilateral exercises while sailing together in the South China Sea amid increased Chinese...
View Post
News

U.S. Space Force’s newest missile defense satellite successfully completes test

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has announced that the U.S. Space Force’s new missile defense satellite successfully completed simulated space environmental testing. On...
View Post
Army

China deploys its latest lightweight tanks to disputed Himalayan border

China mobilised its latest generation of lightweight tanks after tensions with India cranked up regarding the ongoing bitter dispute over the Galwan Valley on...
View Post
Aviation

Japan scramble fighter jets to intercept Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft

On Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force electronic surveillance aircraft over the...
View Post
Army

India deploys main battle tanks closer to Chinese border

The Indian Army has deployed more tanks closer to the Chinese border in the Himalayas following conflict at the Pangong Tso lake. On May 5,...
View Post
Subscribe

On Thursday, China has successfully launched a BeiDou-3 satellite completing its own global navigation system.

The satellite, the 55th in the family of BeiDou that means “Big Dipper” in Chinese, was launched at 9:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent into the preset orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The cluster of navigation satellites — part of a $10bn system called BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), — is made up of 35 satellites and provides global navigation coverage.

- Advertisement -

The new Chinese BDS navigation system is one of four global navigation satellite systems in the world. The other three global navigation systems are GPS of the United States, Galileo of the European Union, and GLONASS of Russia.

According to the Space.com, China began developing its Beidou satellite system in the 1990s, with the first satellite launching in October 2000. A lengthy upgrade of the system beginning in 2009, Xinhua said in a report last month.

The Chinese global navigation system will provide critical positioning capabilities to military, civil, and commercial users around the world.

BDS is used to aid land, sea and airborne navigation, geographical exploration, cartography and geodesy, surveying, vehicle location systems, search and rescue operations, aerial refuelling and rendezvous and a wide range of additional applications, including as a method of navigating the missile to the target.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor stealth fighters faces engine shortage

The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and...
Read more
Army

China deploys its latest lightweight tanks to disputed Himalayan border

China mobilised its latest generation of lightweight tanks after tensions with India cranked up regarding the ongoing bitter dispute over the Galwan Valley on...
Read more
Army

Serbia demonstrates new domestically produced artillery rocket system

Defense industry leaders in Serbia presented the home-built modular Oganj self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing several different guided and unguided artillery rockets...
Read more
Aviation

Japan scramble fighter jets to intercept Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft

On Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force electronic surveillance aircraft over the...
Read more

Related News

News

U.S. Space Force’s newest missile defense satellite successfully completes test

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has announced that the U.S. Space Force’s new missile defense satellite successfully completed simulated space environmental testing. On...
Read more
Army

Ukraine receives new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received a new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles, according to U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine. "U.S. security assistance and cooperation...
Read more
Army

Serbia unveils new M-20 6×6 armoured fighting vehicle

The "Zastava TERVO" company from Kragujevac has unveiled its new M-20 6x6 armoured fighting vehicle during the visit of the Minister of Defence, Aleksandar...
Read more
Army

German army taps Rheinmetall for 4,000 military trucks

Germany's Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has contracted Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), a business unit of German...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine