Canadian International Test Pilots School views FA-50 to replace its L-39 trainers

On Tuesday, Canada’s International Test Pilots School (ITPS)has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Korean Aerospace Industries to promote the KAI FA-50 for tactical and adversary training.

According to a pilot’s school news release, the ITPS views T-50 / FA-50 supersonic advanced trainers and light combat aircraft as the most optimal replacement for its aging fleet of Aero L-39 used for tactical & adversarial training.

ITTC operates a fleet of Aero Vodochody L-39 featuring upgraded avionics for the FLIT program.

“The KAI FA-50 is a great aircraft!” says ITPS President Giorgio Clementi. “The aircraft’s performance, flying qualities and mission capabilities make it the ideal platform for tactical and adversary training missions and a great fit for ITPS to replace our L-39 fleet. A new aircraft supported by the manufacturer and with the associated engineering and logistical support ensures reliable and cost-effective operations into the future. The FA-50 is a winner and we are delighted to be collaborating with KAI!”

ITPS offers a range of training courses for Test Pilots and Flight Test Engineers. ITPS has an established track record of providing cost-effective flight test training to air forces and civilian industry around the world.

Furthermore, ITPS collaborates with military customers for final project evaluations on military aircraft.