Canada receives first new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

On Friday, the Canadian Department of National Defense has announced that the first new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship arrived at its homeport at the CFB Halifax Dockyard for the first time.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) marked the most significant milestone in its shipbuilding program with the delivery of the first new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), according to a recent service news release.

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf, the first of a class of six, is named in honor of Vice-Admiral Harry DeWolf, a Canadian wartime naval hero. HMCS Harry DeWolf is the first ship built for the RCN under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.



The Canadian Armed Forces said on its Twitter: “As the first new ship built for the Royal Canadian Navy through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the arrival of HMCS Harry DeWolf represents an important new chapter in our future! Bravo Zulu to everyone who helped us reach this historic milestone!”

Specifically designed to patrol Canada’s offshore waters and northernmost regions, this new class of ship will be at the core of an enhanced Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Arctic presence, effectively complementing the capabilities of our other current and future warships through critical reconnaissance and surveillance activities. In addition to highly versatile platforms that will enable the ship to support a variety of domestic and international missions, its modern accommodations and facilities will also significantly improve the comfort and quality of life for its crew, underscoring the CAF’s commitment to improved inclusivity and well-being for personnel.

The delivery of this ship marks an exciting new chapter in Canada’s long and proud naval history, and its construction has created hundreds of new jobs for Canadians. HMCS Harry DeWolf will remain docked at Jetty NJ at the CFB Halifax Dockyard while the RCN conducts its post-acceptance trials and training, including operations near Newfoundland and Labrador. Once this post-acceptance work is complete, the ship will undergo a formal commissioning ceremony in summer 2021, which will mark that it has officially entered into active naval service, followed by an Arctic deployment.

Construction for the following three ships is ongoing, with construction of the fifth and sixth ships expected to begin in 2021 and 2022, respectively.