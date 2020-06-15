Tuesday, June 16, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

California Air National Guard held massive ‘elephant walk’ exercise for the first time in over 20 years

NewsAviationPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis

Recommended

Aviation

U.S Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed in North Sea

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed under unknown circumstances into the North Sea, according to the 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs. "A...
View Post
Aviation

Seymour Johnson AFB receive first KC-46A Pegasus multirole tanker

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has announced that it delivered its 34th KC-46 Pegasus multirole tanker to the U.S. Air Force, the first to be...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian Tu-95 bombers

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters intercepted Russian Tu-95 bombers entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone early this morning, according to...
View Post
Aviation

L3Harris receives $70M for B-1B electronic countermeasures system repair

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted L3Harris Technologies to repair of the AN/ALQ-184 electronic countermeasures system for the U.S. Air Force’s B-1B Lancer...
View Post
Army

President Donald Trump orders National Guard to remove troops from U.S. capital

Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. National Guard to remove troops from Washington, D.C.. "I have just given an order for our National Guard to...
View Post
Subscribe

California Air National Guard held a massive exercise, known as the ‘elephant walk’, for the first time in over 20 years.

6 California Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft took part in a massive flying exercise at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California.

With a large crowd of airmen gathering to witness the historical event known as “the elephant walk,” the colossal aircraft began taxiing down the runway in tight formation. Among the spectators watching the landmark event was Col. John Ramos, Commander of the 146 MXG.

- Advertisement -

Two months previously, Ramos began strategizing how he’d accomplish his vision of a 6-ship formation. Facing an unprecedented career field-wide workforce shortage and a viral pandemic, the 146 MXS had accomplished what Ramos says seemed improbable, until help arrived in the form of additional maintainers activated for COVID-19 support.

“I summoned my Maintenance Group chiefs and officers to coordinate this lofty goal, and it was initially met with resistance for a good reason. Two of the aircraft we wanted to use were scheduled for heavy maintenance, and there was some real doubt they’d be ready in time. When we got additional forces to help bolster our maintainers, we continued to move forward as planned,” said Ramos.

As days passed, the 146 MXG would gain the momentum needed to accomplish the required maintenance on all 6 of the aircraft. Ramos says the squadron was starting to feel an extra boost of enthusiasm and a renewed sense of pride.

“There was a new buzz in the air, and our folks started pressing on cohesively and efficiently. It wasn’t long before we realized that our goal was starting to become more of a reality. It was truly amazing to witness our maintainers in action,” said Ramos.

With the scheduled aircraft maintenance coming along smoothly for the squadron, the promising outlook of a 6-ship formation looked good. For the first time since the wing received its first C-130J aircraft in May 2002, the squadron was expected to witness another 6-ship formation.

That outlook would change right before the scheduled launch, as the maintenance team discovered a major problem according to Ramos.

“One night before the event we had to ground one of the aircraft for safety, as a piece of the landing gear was found with a discrepancy during a preflight inspection. It seemed that what we had set out to accomplish was now becoming nearly impossible,” said Ramos.

With little time to spare, the 146 MXG rallied tirelessly that evening though the next morning to return the aircraft to service. The 6-ship formation would go off without a hitch, thanks to the maintainer’s perseverance and tenacity. Ramos, who believes the successful launching of the 6 aircraft will have lasting impacts for his maintainers says it was a fantastic achievement to accomplish during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To observe all 6 aircraft parked on our ramp, watching them start engines, taxiing all in line, and watching them go airborne one by one was a sight to behold. There were tears of joy flowing from the eyes of our experienced maintainers, having never witnessed such an amazing feat in their careers. Overwhelmingly, it has boosted morale with pride of ownership now permeating throughout the organization. It has also enhanced relationships with our aircrew. It’s a significant step towards our continued quest to be the best C-130J unit in the U.S. Air Force and to preserve the 146th Airlift Wing’s multiple mission sets at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station for many more years to come,” said Ramos.

Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis

Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

Satellite image shows first Egypt’s Su-35 fighter jets in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

Satellite imagery from Google Earth taken last month shows first Egyptian Air Force Su-35 fighter jets at the Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia. Images...
Read more
Aviation

U.S Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed in North Sea

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed under unknown circumstances into the North Sea, according to the 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs. "A...
Read more
Aviation

California Air National Guard held massive ‘elephant walk’ exercise for the first time in over 20 years

California Air National Guard held a massive exercise, known as the ‘elephant walk’, for the first time in over 20 years. 6 California Air National...
Read more
Aviation

Seymour Johnson AFB receive first KC-46A Pegasus multirole tanker

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has announced that it delivered its 34th KC-46 Pegasus multirole tanker to the U.S. Air Force, the first to be...
Read more

Related News

Army

U.S. Army receives newest version of Paladin self-propelled 155mm howitzer

The U.S. Army is receiving the newest version of Paladin self-propelled howitzer. The 2nd Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment has taken delivery of a batch...
Read more
Army

Russia to unveil new version of Pantsir during massive military parade in Moscow

Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the "infamous" Pantsir Self Propelled Anti Aircraft Gun Missile (SPAAGM) system during the upcoming massive...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian Tu-95 bombers

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters intercepted Russian Tu-95 bombers entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone early this morning, according to...
Read more
Aviation

Russian Air Force is buying new Su-34 fighter-bombers

Russia’s Defense Ministry awarded Sukhoi Aircraft Company contract to manufacture 20 Su-34 frontline fighter-bombers, the TASS news agency reported on 8 June, citing a...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine