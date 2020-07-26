Sunday, July 26, 2020
C-130 Hercules performs assault landing at Camp Guernsey

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Alderman

The U.S. Air National Guard has released incredible video footage shows a C-130 Hercules cargo and troop transports landing on a tactical dirt strip at Camp Guernsey, Wyo.

A Wyoming Air National Guard C-130, assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, becomes the first to test the new Lt. Gen. Wright Tactical Airfield at the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, according to a recent service news release.

“The airfield concept for Camp Guernsey was conceived 20 years ago and will provide aircrews real-world tactical training in coordination with ground combat forces,” it said in a statement.

Hercules landed into austere environments for exercise tasking, as well as to provide much needed resupply and support to deployed personnel in these remote areas. Nowadays, these planes can even land where ever they want, within reason of course.

A C-130 Hercules, the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force, has performed assault landing during a training exercise with the 243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron on July 14, 2020.

The 243rd ATCS is one of only ten Air National Guard Air Traffic Control Squadrons located throughout the United States. Their mission is to deploy and employ Air Traffic Control services worldwide and an important part of the Guard air traffic control mission includes establishing bases in locations without existing air traffic control facilities.

