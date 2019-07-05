British Royal Marines have successfully tested their ability to take out airborne targets with a new lightweight multirole missile system on the ranges in south Wales.

According to a statement released by the Royal Navy, Air Defence Troop of Plymouth-based 30 Commando IX Group are the first sub unit to use the fresh-out-the-packet Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) system.

Drones were launched and, from a platform looking out to sea, the commandos used the laser-guided missiles to accurately hone in on their targets.

The missile is fired from a small shoulder launcher and the operator guides it using a joystick which controls a laser beam on which the projectile flies.

“It gives us more utility across the battlefield and gives the brigade a different option.” Said Captain James O’Rourke, Officer Commanding of Air Defense Troop.

The new missile – which can travel more than 6km – is intended to replace the High-Velocity Missile (HVM) currently used by the Marines and Royal Artillery.