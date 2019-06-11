Boeing’s newest aerial refueling aircraft, the KC‐46A Pegasus, will make its global public debut at the 2019 Paris Air Show, which runsJune 17-23at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

The U.S. Department of Defense also will display several Boeing platforms, including the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, the F-15 fighter, the P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.

As to KC‐46A Pegasus, is a new aircraft intended to start replacing the Air Force’s aging tanker fleet, which has been refueling aircraft for more than 50 years. With more refueling capacity and enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency and increased capabilities for cargo and aeromedical evacuation, the KC-46A will provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps as well as allied nation aircraft.

The KC‐46A provides improved capabilities over older Air Force air refueling aircraft to include boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, a refueling capability of more than 212,000 pounds of fuel and palletized cargo up to 65,000 pounds, depending on fuel storage configuration.

The KC-46 will supplement and operate side by side with the KC-135 for many years to come. This is part of the Air Force’s long term plan for improved tankers in the operational field.

